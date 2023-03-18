Family finally buries pastor after leaving body in mortuary for 2 years waiting for him to resurrect

The founder of The Miracle Centre in the north of Johannesburg, Siva Moodley, has been laid to rest 579 days after his death.

The 53-year-old South African pastor, died on 15th of August 15, 2021, after falling ill, but his body remained at the Mortuary till 2023.

He often preached about how he believed that “no Christian should die from sickness.”

The funeral was held in Gauteng on Thursday, March 16, 2023. However, when Moodley passed, his body was kept at a Johannesburg mortuary because his family was hoping that he would resurrect.

IOL reported that family and members of the church used to visit the funeral home to pray for his resurrection but they gave up after 2 years of waiting to no avail.

At the time, funeral home manager Martin du Toit filed a complaint application with the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court asking for permission to have Moodley buried or cremated.

But the court had not reserved a date for the matter to be set down for hearing.

It was gathered that while his body remained preserved, services at the church have been going on as normal and are conducted by his wife, Jessie, son, David, and daughter Kathryn Jade.

The services are always streamed online, but the church was accused of not informing the congregation of his whereabouts and failing to openly acknowledge his death on social media.

Moodley’s social media accounts remained active, particularly his Facebook and Twitter, with daily posts and messages giving the impression that they are from him.

When local media contacted staff from Miracle Centre, they declined to speak, and noted that they had a policy in place that barred them from doing so.