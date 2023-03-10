TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former president of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, took to her Twitter page to congratulate the new president-elect of Nigeria but deleted it. 

She had sent a congratulatory message to Bola Tinubu on her twitter pages but due to reasons unknown to the public, she quickly deleted it. 

The message read:

“Congratulations to @officialABAT on his victory in #Nigeria, and to the Nigerian people for exercising their democratic right to vote. I encourage the new President to champion #WomenLeaders in his government and to ensure that the rights of women & girls remain a priority.” 

Netizens guessed that Nigerians must have sent her messages of disapproval which made her to quickly take down her post. 

nengipek said:

“I’m just imagining what she would be thinking about Nigerians now,, Nigerians no send anybody,, if you fu*kup,, yhu go collect.”

