Former president of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, took to her Twitter page to congratulate the new president-elect of Nigeria but deleted it.

She had sent a congratulatory message to Bola Tinubu on her twitter pages but due to reasons unknown to the public, she quickly deleted it.

The message read:

“Congratulations to @officialABAT on his victory in #Nigeria, and to the Nigerian people for exercising their democratic right to vote. I encourage the new President to champion #WomenLeaders in his government and to ensure that the rights of women & girls remain a priority.”

Netizens guessed that Nigerians must have sent her messages of disapproval which made her to quickly take down her post.

nengipek said:

“I’m just imagining what she would be thinking about Nigerians now,, Nigerians no send anybody,, if you fu*kup,, yhu go collect.”