Funke Akindele finally reacts after losing election to Sanwo-Olu

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, who ran alongside Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor for the 2023 gubernatorial election has deleted all politics-related posts on her Instagram page.

This was after they were defeated by the incumbent governor and All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Netizens sympathized with her while some applauded her for her courage.

Some of the comments read:

uches_world:

“Very proud of her. She carried herself with utmost respect, dignity and class. Young ladies these are the kind of women to emulate. Well done Funke. We are very proud of you”

only1oma;

“Funke Literally Pushed The Jandor Guy Tho, Pretty Sure The Votes PDP Garnered Was Mostly Her Influence…Wishing Her All The Best!”

sinachy_:

“We deal with injustice differently! Best way/way to goooo……Get rid of anything that will disturb your mental health.”