Get a job, your man is not an ATM – Eva Alordiah chides entitled ladies

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nigerian musician, Eva Alordiah has written to women who feel entitled to their man’s money to get a job and stop depending their men.

In a post on social media, she said that guys are not ATMs and women shouldn’t expect to be provided for if the men are not their husbands.

Eva counselled ladies to be in a relationship with a man because they want to spend a good time and not with the aim of getting material things from him.

She wrote; “Girl, the Man is God moving. Not a damn ATM. Date him because you enjoy exploring life with him, not because you want some change for weaves and some fxxing Netflix. The fxxk is wrong with you? Get a job or go plant a fxxing garden.

“Men are providers, men are providers..” If he has not married you, how about; let him intentionally, of his own volition, step in to fulfill that duty to you? Money is such a PHYSICAL thing to be weighing the value of people on. We have to go deeper than that.”

