Ghanaian star, Shatta Wale begs Tinubu to adopt him

By Ezie Innocent

Famous Ghanaian music star, Shatta Wale has publicly appealed with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the incoming president of Nigeria, to adopt him.

On March 29, he tweeted an appeal after observing that many individuals have claimed they resemble one another.

In order to offer him the once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform for him, Shatta Wale asked the president-elect to come and adopt him as his son from Ghana.

The dancehall artist addressed Tinubu as his father and declared his desire to sing one of his well-known songs in tribute to him.

He also wished the former governor of Lagos state a long life and thanked Tinubu for potentially considering his request.

Shatta wrote; “Your excellency everyone says I look like you ,so please come and take your son from Ghana ok lol … They always say my father won’t come for me ,so please come for me so perform for u one of my songs 🙏Thank you My president ,May you live long Dad ❤️🙏 🇳🇬 🇬🇭”

