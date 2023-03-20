Girl who hawked to feed her family gains admission into UNILAG

Elizabeth, a young girl from a low-income family who used to hawk, has been put on a road to a successful future.

Tunde Onakoya, the founder of Tech In Slums Africa, revealed that he first encountered her in 2021 while he was hawking biscuits beneath the Oshodi Bridge in Lagos. After joining his project to get kids off the streets through chess, she was given the chance to continue her education.

He stated that despite Elizabeth and her mother’s lack of housing, Elizabeth expressed interest in attending school.

Tunde added that he paid for her entrance exams, which she completed so well that she was granted admission to the University of Lagos to pursue a degree in history and education.

He also called on Nigerians to aid Elizabeth so she can comfortably take care of her needs during her studies.

He wrote; “Elizabeth was hawking biscuits under oshodi bridge with her Mum when we met her in 2021. They didn’t have a place to live but she wanted to go to school so we paid for her exams.

Today, she gained admission into Unilag to study Education and history. I’m not crying I promise😊 Hope, is everything. Okay let’s help Elizabeth settle into undergraduate life with ease. They still don’t have a place to live and she still does menial Jobs(Cleaning homes and offices) to support her mother.

We’re still fully committed to paying her tuition through University but I think at this point, she needs a Female mentor more than anything else. Please send @iamainembabazi a message if you can commit sometime to mentoring her. We can’t stop believing.”