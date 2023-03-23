“God dissolve this friendship by fire” – Lady kicks against friendship between Davido and pastor Tobi

A viral video of Davido sitting in a car with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega and vibing to a snippet of his soon-to-be-released song, has stirred reactions.

A lady identified as @ImaniDH_ did not like this video as she seemed to be worried about the relationship between Davido and the Pastor.

She commented

“God dissolve this friendship by fire in Jesus name.”

Netizens seemed to agree with her saying that they weren’t comfortable with the pastor being around Davido.

Some comments read:

eunice_is_priceless:

“I don’t know why i don’t like this man around David May God protect him and his household.”

literallyfave:

“Honestly for some weird reasons I don’t trust this ‘pastor’ I just do not feel good about him lol but may God keep us away from something that’s not right. Amen.”

See the video here: