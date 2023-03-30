Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo files lawsuit against secular musician, Obidiz, demands N2billion as damages

Popular gospel vocalist, Mercy Chinwo has sued secular musician Obidiz for using her name and image in a commercial song.

The singer accused him of disparagingly using her name and picture in a secular music audio and video in a lawsuit filed on March 23rd.

Obidiz received a cease and desist notice from her attorneys asking him to stop using her name and likeness to promote his music.

He must immediately remove the tune he posted from all streaming services and remove the promotional video, which includes images and clips, from all social media sites.

If he doesn’t comply with their requests, the entire legal system will be turned against him in an effort to recover 2 billion in losses.