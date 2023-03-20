TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A hairdresser by the name Alice_Mukendi on TikTok left her client out in the cold because she was two hours late to her appointment. 

In the video, her client was heard knocking on the door while she quarrelled with her for always competing late for her appointment. 

In her words:

“Your appointment was 8:30. From 8:30 to 10. I’m not opening the door, you’ll stay there. I don’t care you’ll stay there. It’s freezing? You’ll stay outside in the cold. Next time you’ll learn not to be late when you have an appointment. Why you Africans you don’t change your mindset. Your sorry is not going to fix my money, you’ll stay there. This should be your last time. I’m going to open the door Elizabeth. This should be your last time. I’m not playing this game no more.”

See video here:

@beautybyalicedimplz

#fyp #foryou #foryoupage #trending #viral #beautybyalicedimplz #dfwbraider #dallasbraider

♬ original sound – alice_mukendi

