By Shalom

A 28-year-old lady has shared how she found out that her married boyfriend was pretending to be rich. 

She made this discovery after he abandoned her when she got pregnant and she decided to look for him at his house. 

Her story read: 

“I enjoyed every bit of dating my married boyfriend until I got pregnant. He was there for me for the first few months until he later cut all communication with me when I was three months gone. One day I decided to go his house, a friend who knows the place took me there. got there and saw that he was completely the opposite of who I thought he was.”

“He lives in a rented apartment with two wives and 5 children. He doesn’t own a single car, I figured he borrowed cars to come to see me, and sometimes we just order Uber. When he saw me, he dragged me to one side and gave me N10k? He told me to go and never come back again. I took the risk of aborting my pregnancy and moved on.”

