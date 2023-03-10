“He is a stalker” – Photographer calls out landlord over assault

A Nigerian photographer on Twitter identified as folastag has called out his landlord, Edafe Okurume who used to be a Hollywood actor for harassing and assaulting him.

The photographer narrated that he had spent so much in the house only for the landlord to issue a quit notice just 6 months after he moved in.

In his words:

“Went through one of the worst experiences of my life between August 2022 and January 2023.… After moving into a new space in February 2022, spending millions to renovate and set up the space. The Landlord issued a quit notice exactly 6 months after, claiming his family was coming back from the US so they’ll need the space. Bruhhhh, I was so devaStated cos I thought I had seen my “home/perfect workspace” Fast forward to after moving out, the bastard is listing the house for twice the price I paid

– apparently landlord sends out tenants exactly 6 months after moving in

– he threatened me a couple times with weapons

– he is a stalker, enters the roof at random times to peep at tenants

– he harassed my visitors countless times (I had to stop inviting people over

– he started looking for ways to frustrate me, started

sending cryptic messages to my family and friends.

– Randomly walks naked around the house (even during the day)

The list goes on honestly. I’m not the type that talks about personal stuff online, only to close friends. Hence why I never said anything about it, instead focus on getting myself a new space to ensure the safety and well-being of my siblings and My Colleagues. My mental health was in shambles, I woke up many days with serious anxiety and panic attacks… Cos amidst all of that I still had to keep my business running, maintain a good home and push out content.”