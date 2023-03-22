A man named George Odok Jnr has taken to his Facebook page to confess that he didn’t lend a guy in the bank his pen because of his appearance.

According to him, the guy wore leg chain and other earrings which was repulsive to him, hence his decision to refuse his plea for a pen.

“I saw a guy inside the bank, he wore a leg chain and other earrings, he approached me and appealed to use my pen to fill his teller; I told him to his face that I won’t give him my pen.”

He said that he told him to his face that he will not give him his pen and Netizens said that it was not something to brag about as he was being too judgmental.