“Hope the ‘Obidiots’ believe now that Lagos belongs to the Yorubas” – MC Oluomo (Video)

Musiliu Akisanya, better known as MC Oluomo, the Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages, has made his first public statement since the gubernatorial election on Saturday.

In a public statement, the former NURTW sent a message to the Obidients, who are staunch Labour Party supporters.

The Lagos Parks boss asked the Obidients, whom he called idiots, if they now believe Lagos belongs to the Yorubas.

He added that they are now facing the consequences of Lagos being no man’s land.

“Hope the Obidiots believes now that Lagos belongs to Yoruba and they’re now facing the consequences of Lagos being no man’s land”.

In other news, Staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, deployed to PU059 in Lagos state, on Saturday informed voters that they won’t upload the governorship and state house of assembly election results directly from the polling unit.

A viral video shows the INEC staff saying that it is only at the RAC centre that the upload can take place.