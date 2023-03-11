A man named Wale has narrated a sad story of how his girlfriend’s best friend deceived him into breaking up with her just to ask him out.

He narrated that he made the worst mistake by believing his ex’s best friend as he lost everything as soon as he started dating her.

He narrated:

“My ex’s best friend told me my girl was cheating on me. She even showed me a picture of her and a guy at a restaurant on three different occasions. She told me to promise her not to tell her that she told me. I instantly believed her because of their relationship and promised her I won’t tell her.”

“Since cheating is a deal-breaker for me, I broke up with her without telling her why. Two weeks later, the same best friend came to ask me out and the st’pid me started dating her. Five months into the relationship, I realized I was in the most toxic relationship ever. I was jailed for 3 months after she called 911 on me one day, I almost lost everything. I later found out my ex didn’t cheat on me and the guy was her cousin whom they all went out together with. She is happily married now.”