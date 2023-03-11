TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Runs girl leaks musician’s bedroom photo for underpaying…

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he…

Them don start – Reactions as Ebuka and wife tackle each…

“I almost lost everything” – Man narrates how ex’s best friend ruined his life

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man named Wale has narrated a sad story of how his girlfriend’s best friend deceived him into breaking up with her just to ask him out. 

He narrated that he made the worst mistake by believing his ex’s best friend as he lost everything as soon as he started dating her. 

He narrated:

READ ALSO

Man beaten up by soldiers after threatening ex with her…

Man dragged for visiting girlfriend immediately after…

“My ex’s best friend told me my girl was cheating on me. She even showed me a picture of her and a guy at a restaurant on three different occasions. She told me to promise her not to tell her that she told me. I instantly believed her because of their relationship and promised her I won’t tell her.”

“Since cheating is a deal-breaker for me, I broke up with her without telling her why. Two weeks later, the same best friend came to ask me out and the st’pid me started dating her. Five months into the relationship, I realized I was in the most toxic relationship ever. I was jailed for 3 months after she called 911 on me one day, I almost lost everything. I later found out my ex didn’t cheat on me and the guy was her cousin whom they all went out together with. She is happily married now.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Runs girl leaks musician’s bedroom photo for underpaying her

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he regrets offering to…

Them don start – Reactions as Ebuka and wife tackle each other in public

Don’t breakup – Ladies advise roommate whose boyfriend brings food every night…

‘How my marriage crashed despite marrying at 19 as a virgin’ – Sarah Martins

Destiny Etiko emotional as fan travels long distance to give her gifts (Video)

I found out the man toasting me was lying when I checked his phone – Lady spills

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man kidnaps fiancé’s father for refusing to marry him

“I almost lost everything” – Man narrates how ex’s best friend ruined his…

Man beaten up by soldiers after threatening ex with her unclad photos

“I am not doing you any favor” – Ademola Adeleke addresses Osun residents

“If you’re my husband and you maltreat my dog, it’s divorce” –…

Wizkid acquires new Rolls Royce

Ayra Starr resorts to prayers after getting stuck in elevator

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More