“I am not doing you any favor” – Ademola Adeleke addresses Osun residents

Singer Davido’s uncle and governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke has sent a message to residents of Osun state as he told them that he will do what he was voted in to do.

He sent this message on his twitter page saying that he was not doing them a favor, rather he was doing what he was meant to do.

In his words:

“I am not doing you any favor, I am only fulfilling the task you voted me to do”

Netizens showered praises on him as they flooded the comments. Some of them read:

modernmumsees:

“God we see What you have done for the people of Osun, don’t forget Lagos”

wallpaperplace:

“As it should be when a politician gets into office after a free and fair election Osun people Dey enjoy”

dayoogedengbe:

“If all political leaders think like this, Nigeria will be a great nation. We employed these people to work for us, not the other way round”

gabbyebube:

“This is another man that will put respect and honour to Osun State’s name. He will do his best for his state. Yes I know that for sure. That what we should be doing voting people that Will do the job not a Party.”