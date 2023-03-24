I am not dying soon – Prophet Odumeje denies viral reports

Anambra-based pastor, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje has denied all claims that he said he would die soon.

Speaking on phone, the pastor’s assistant, Amaka Okoye debunked the claims and maintained that the prophet never instructed his son, David to take care of his house after his death.

In her words:

“It is not true (that prophet Odumeje said during Church service last Sunday that he will die soon). You know that some people when they want to destroy someone’s image, they will write something with your name and put it in a YouTube and say that you said it. The prophet never instructed his son, David to take care of his house and that he will die soon.”