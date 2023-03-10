I can’t marry a pastor because I’d teach him ‘bad things’ – Skit-maker, Diva Gold

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Up-and-coming actress, Aluko Gold, better known as Diva Gold, has revealed why she would find it had to marry a pastor.

She stated that she is the sort of person who likes engaging in acts which are bad or naughty with her partner and she wouldn’t want to corrupt a man of God if they get married.

The content creator also revealed that she has no intention of marrying anyone in the entertainment industry because she knows some of their secrets.

In her words; “I don’t see myself marrying an actor or an entertainer. Never, because I know what they do. I want a low key life. But wait honestly, I don’t care. I think it will give more leverage for more understanding though.

Let’s be sincere. For my Husband material, I want somebody that is really understanding, loves God more than me, can take care of his family, somebody who would be my best friend, humble, truthful, trustworthy and everything good sha. Also be very good in bed and PDA. I love PDA (Public Display of Affection).

Yes oh, I love PDA. I want him to spank my Bumbum in public. Kiss me, hold me tight. That’s the fun of it. My ex did all that, he spoilt me. That is why I can’t marry a pastor. I can’t. I’m sorry because I will teach him bad things”.

