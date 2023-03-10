I found out the man toasting me was lying when I checked his phone – Lady spills

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A young woman by the name of Temmie shared the intriguing find she had made after looking through the phone of a man who expressed interest in dating her.

He assured her of his unwavering love and emphasized that he wants to be with her and no other female when she said she was upset about something he did.

Temmie, however, claimed that she checked his phone as soon as he fell asleep in her arms and saw that he was talking to other ladies.

She said that the man told the other people that she was only upset with him because he doesn’t want to date her.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote; “This man just sat here and cried his self to sleep on my chest saying he just wants to be with me😂😂😂 then,I go through his phone while he’s sleeping and he is telling babes “she’s just angry because I don’t want to be with her”

LMFAOOOOO THIS IS WHY. I’M STAYING SINGLE”

