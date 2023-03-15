“I get turned off when a guy dances in the club” – Tolani baj

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality TV star, Tolani Baj has taken to her twitter page to announce that she gets turned off when a guy stands up to dance in the club. 

She made this statement despite the fact that she is a DJ and plays music for the public to dance. Her tweet read:

“I get turned off when a guy dances in the club. Like sit down and pretend to be a big boy.”

Netizens did not take her seriously because it was controversial to make that statement as a DJ. 

Mbah replied to her saying 

“DJ say she turned off when people dey dance for club”

Letter_to_jack added sarcastically saying:

“First DJ that will get turned off because men (who bring a huge chunk of the revenue) are dancing. So unique, so pure.”

