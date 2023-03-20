“I might end up p0isoning my husband” – Igbo lady blows hot

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

An Igbo lady identified as Oluomachilro on Twitter has confessed that if she doesn’t divorce her husband she will have to poison him because she was upset with the way Yorubas were attacking Igbos. 

She made this statement as a reply to a tweet made by a man who was raising an alarm following the attack in his neighbourhood.

The tweet read: 

@von Bismack:

“Igbos are being attacked in their homes at abuloshun this night. Abuloshun, bale street opposite trade fair Lagos. Igbos are being attacked by our Yoruba neighbours.”

She replied to the tweet saying:

“the rage in me spoke to my Yoruba husband harshly today. I didn’t know when I started cursing him & telling him I’m not happy about any Yoruba person in this life any longer, I was crying & asking him if it’s fair my people are being killed? Tears just rolled down his cheeks”

When someone asked her to divorce him she said:

“I will cos I might end up poisoning him with the way I feel?”

