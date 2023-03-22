TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A lady named Anjie has revealed how her boyfriend broke up with her and blocked her after sponsoring his trip abroad. 

She was seen crying helplessly as she was so pained by the heartbreak. 

The caption of the video read:

“I used all my savings to sponsor my boyfriend overseas only for him to send me a break message and blocked me a month after getting there.”

There were so many reactions to this video.

Mavisblessing:

“It fine to cry all your pains out . But let me tell you, someone is praying very hard to meet you, adore and love you unconditionally Be strong.”

Vicky_jewel:

“so you no good to travel overseas abi? am not judging or blaming you but my dear try love your self and always put yourself first before anything.”

See full video:

 

