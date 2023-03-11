Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex wife, Maureen Esisi has said that she will divorce her future husband if he maltreats her dog.

She made a video stating that her dog is her number one and her everything and she wouldn’t let anything come between she and her dog.

In her words:

“My dog is my first, my dog is my son. If you’re a friend and you maltreat my dog, the friends is over. If you’re my boyfriend and you maltreat my dog, the boyfriendship is over. If you’re my husband and you maltreat my dog, it’s divorce.”

There were mixed reactions to this as some netizens even said they would do same.

the_fitness_farmer:

“As a paw parent to 3 dogs I understand her she doesn’t mean it literally…. but yeah if you maltreat our pets I can’t even be around you . I set up camera’s at home just to watch my housekeeper take care of my pets when I am not around …. it is that serious if you want to argue nonsense under my TL na u sabi”

See video here: