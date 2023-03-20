Igbo lady cries bitterly as parents cancel her marriage plans with Yoruba fiancé

A man has gone online to allege that the targeted electoral violence that took place in Lagos State is already having an impact on intertribal ties.

He stated that an Igbo female friend sobbed bitterly on the phone to him after her parents called off the marriage arrangements with her boyfriend, which she had been eagerly anticipating.

Iyke Nwabuko, the narrator, claims that her family forbade the guy from attending in exchange for the previously agreed-upon introductory rights.

He stated that the distraught woman has been sobbing over the news as though a loved one had perished in a tragic mishap.

He wrote; “This Lagos violence is something o, an igbo girl was crying on phone that her parents are saying they don’t want to see the Yoruba guy that was supose to come visiting, for the traditional knocking ceremony.

Babe has cried her eyes out. wahala de o! Babe de cry like person wey lose person for accident o”