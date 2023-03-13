“I’m a beauty with brains” – James Brown boasts as he shares what his beauty is capable of

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Controversial crossdresser, James Brown has gone online to praise his physical assets highly.

The social media drag queen shared a beautiful photo of himself donning a long red hair in a pink dress.

He rained praises on himself by describing himself as a beautiful woman who’s highly intelligent.

The self-styled princess of Africa also revealed that his beauty is worth trillions of naira and could get anyone what they want including cars and houses.

He added that his beauty can also make millions for him or anyone associated with him.

Taking to his Instagram page, James brown wrote:

My beauty worth TRILLIONS because with my beauty you can buy a house, car & make billions because I possess two elements BEAUTY with BRAIN.”

See his post below:

