I’m materialistic – Lady boldly tells guy wooing her at shopping mall

A man was left surprised when a lady revealed what she finds appealing.

At a mall, he approached her and struck up a discussion, telling her he wanted to get to know her and be friends.

She responded with Kola when Mark, the content creator, inquired what her name was. He continued by telling her that his only goal was to court her and that he had no desire to purchase anything there.

She responded to him politely for the majority of the discussion, but when he asked for her phone number so they could communicate later, she refused to give it to him.

Mike requested her IG so they could establish a friendship there, but she told him to first pay for the item her friend wanted to buy.

He was left baffled and asked if that was how she acts normally and she replied in the affirmative that she is materialistic and likes cash.

Watch the video below: