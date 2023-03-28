“I’m not cheap; I spend over N2.6 million monthly on skincare alone” – Bobrisky brags

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has revealed that he spends millions on keeping his skin flawless.

The socialite took to his Instagram page to lament over the amount he’s spending monthly on his body cream.

He revealed that he had just got off the phone with his cream plug who told him that the amount for his body cream totalled the figures 2,650,000.

He sent out a PSA to men who might be interested in him, letting them know that he doesn’t come cheap.

He wrote:

“My body cream money alone want to kil me I’m on the phone with my cream plugged and my bills is 2.650,000. Omo before any man can touch me you gat pay well o