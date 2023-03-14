TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I’m not the one in the video” – Influencer cries out over leaked bedroom video

By Shalom

A social media influencer by the name, Abebi Adehas cried out on social media denying a bedroom video that was leaked. 

She rushed to instagram to cry out to everyone that she was being blackmailed and didn’t have anything to do with the bedroom video that was released by a group of unknown guys.

In the video she cried saying:

“Hi everybody. Family and friends on instagram. I’m begging in the name of God. I’ve been receiving some messages, some unknown messages, that some group of guys are planning to post my nudes. They want to blackmail me. Guys please I’m not the one in the video, incase anything happen. Incase any video come out. Please guys I’m not the one in the video. Please I’m begging in the name of God.”

