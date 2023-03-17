“In this life make money” – Kiddwaya advises

Reality star Kiddwaya has told the general public to go and make money and know what they want, shortly after he posted his mystery lover.

He took to his twitter page to mention the importance of making money and knowing what one wants in life. In his words:

“In this life make money and know what you want.”

Netizens went back and forth on this and some of them felt that he didn’t have the right to make such a statement because he was born into wealth.

@Mytiman Joe:

“If foundation was not laid for u, will u be wia u are today?”

lamsolomon:

“So is it his fault that foundation was laid for him? He’s just human like u guy”

@Cross1Lovy:

“Give me money I know what I want”

@mavis doosh:

“Or be born into money to give you an advantage.”