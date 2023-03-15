TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Femi Fani-Kayode has challenged the president of America, Joe Biden to pick up his phone and congratulate the president-elect, Bola Tinubu. 

He mentioned that it was important for for the American President to congratulate Tinubu because Americans need Nigerians as much as Nigerians need them. 

In his words: 

“Yes the American State Department and the American Ambassador to Nigeria both congratulated Asiwaju. For this we are eternally grateful & it reflects a measure of respect. However its time for Joe to pick up the phone & add his voice. We are a big nation: we deserve no less.”

“Whether @JoeBiden calls to congratulate him or not @officialABAT is the President-elect of the biggest, richest, most populous, most advanced & most enlightened nation in Africa & the Western world’s biggest trading partner on the continent. They need us as much as we need them.”

1 of 6

