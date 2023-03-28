“It’ll be a crime against myself and humanity to give all this beauty and body to one man” – Pretty lady says

A beautiful Nigerian lady, who goes by the name Mmesoma Chukwudi, has stated why she won’t settle for a single guy, particularly men who do not have money.

She explained that it would be a serious crime against humanity and herself for her to hand over all her beauty as well as her body to a man who is broke.

Mmesoma showed off her alluring body on social media, and noted that it is impossible for all her package to be handed to just one man.

She shared photos of herself and wrote; “It will be a crime against myself and Humanity to carry all these beauty and give one man, and on top of it, the man will not now have money? How??? It is not possible now?

The beauty, The Body, The Carriage, The Industrious on top? And na one man wey no come get money? God will not permit that, he will not forgive me sef.”

See the post: