Judy Austin reportedly welcomes daughter with Yul Edochie

Popular actress, Judy Austin has purportedly welcomed a baby girl with actor, Yul Edochie.

The controversial blogger, Gistlover claimed that the actress had delivered the child three weeks ago, but had decided to hide the news for fear of criticisms.

This comes following the death of the actor’s first son, Kambilichukwu.

Gist lover wrote:

“Hello tueh tueh, GLB NATION please pray for May Edochie, the past few months has been hell for her, weeks ago Judy Austin muoghalu gave birth to a baby girl for Yul and he didn’t want to make he public but he codedly celebrated it by positing thank you Jesus on his page.

May was still in shock and trying to come to terms with the fact that the home wrecker Judy don run born second pikin for her husband, before we know what was going on armed robbers invaded her store and stole money and goods worth millions of naira, she was still trying to recover again and now the devil strikes again and took her son, all this just one woman PLEASE SAY A WORD OF PRAYER FOR MAY, THIS IS REALLY HEARTBREAKING, MAY GOD CONSOLE HER.”