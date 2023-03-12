Kenyan lady releases photo, video of she and Cubana Chief Priest’s baby after he denied being the father

A Kenyan woman is said to have given birth to a child with popular Nigerian businessman Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest.

Gistlovers blog posted a photo of a newborn baby who resembles the club owner, which sparked outrage on social media.

This comes just days after it was revealed that the child bears a striking resemblance to Cubana Chief Priest.

The lady in question said she met him when she visited him in Lagos state and he had told her not to do abortion, only for him to later deny being responsible and block.

She released photo and video of the child to prove Cubana is the real father.

Sharing the photo, Gist lover wrote; “Hello tueh tueh, Congratulations are in order as Cubana chief priest welcomes a baby with his Kenyan side hen. Na jeje I dey last year ooo wey side hen come meet me say she get belle ooo, ha belle keh, Chief priest don get wife ooo why your pxxx no dey stay one place, them swear for you.

She talk say she be Kenyan and she just came to Lagos newly that time na him she jam Cubana chief priest (Pascal) say one thing led to another and she got pregnant, she talk say she tell Pascal but he told her not to abort the baby but stopped picking her call and blocked her everywhere on the long run,fast forward to 2023 naso she born boy ooo, she no gree me rest ever since she don born, when them dey panachuku I no dey there oooo.

Why be say na me them dey carry wahala come meet later as she don born Sha she talk say she use her friend number take call Pascal and Pascal say the pikin no be him own, maybe the ogogoro wey Pascal drink when him talk say make the girl keep belle the ogogoro don clear she say Pascal block her friend too and that she can’t take care of the baby alone say she challenge Cubana chiefprist(Pascal) to come for DNA oooo, which kind wahala be this, chiefpriest your wandering prxxx don give person belle ooo, go collect pikin ooo.”