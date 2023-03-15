TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband –…

I used to enjoy comfortable life back in Nigeria – Man laments a…

First wife attacks husband’s second wife on their wedding day…

Lady attacks best friend for marrying her husband

Entertainment
By Shalom

A viral video has been released showing a first wife attacking her husband’s new wife in an undisclosed Northern state.

According to report online, the first wife and the second wife used to be best friends. In addition to that, the first wife is reported to have built her husband over the years.

She is said to have assisted him with her inheritance from her father and this made the husband’s business to grow and expand. 

READ ALSO

“Men wey dey post their wife na highest cheat” – Lady…

Them don start – Reactions as Ebuka and wife tackle…

They built houses and bought properties. And just when they became really comfortable, the husband decided to take his wife’s friend as a second wife.

Because of that, the first wife couldn’t hold back her anger on the wedding day when the new wife came to pay her respects according to the custom. 

She proceeded to beat her while people around made efforts to separate them. 

See video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband – Actress, Regina…

I used to enjoy comfortable life back in Nigeria – Man laments a week after…

First wife attacks husband’s second wife on their wedding day (Video)

People think I do runs, they don’t know I use men for rituals – Lagos big girl…

I caught my ‘virgin’ girlfriend sleeping with her brother – Heartbroken man…

“She don cast update” – Lady fakes pregnancy to jump long…

“7 years in ashewo business” – Nigerian lady celebrates as she…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady attacks best friend for marrying her husband

Lagos school sends JSS2 student home for having Peter Obi sticker on her bag

“Is this a bar or an eatery” – Portable leaves many confused as he unveils his…

Singer Burna Boy offends his sister at her birthday party as he exposes her real…

“I get turned off when a guy dances in the club” – DJ Tolanibaj

Lady raises alarm after DJ at a club switched to gospel music

Kate Henshaw bashes CBN after declaring old naira notes as legal tender in the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More