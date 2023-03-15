Lady attacks best friend for marrying her husband

A viral video has been released showing a first wife attacking her husband’s new wife in an undisclosed Northern state.

According to report online, the first wife and the second wife used to be best friends. In addition to that, the first wife is reported to have built her husband over the years.

She is said to have assisted him with her inheritance from her father and this made the husband’s business to grow and expand.

They built houses and bought properties. And just when they became really comfortable, the husband decided to take his wife’s friend as a second wife.

Because of that, the first wife couldn’t hold back her anger on the wedding day when the new wife came to pay her respects according to the custom.

She proceeded to beat her while people around made efforts to separate them.

