A lady named Bimbo has narrated how she ended up in a police cell after going on a date with a guy she met on Twitter.

According to her, she had borrowed her date’s iPhone 13 pro to take pictures and unfortunately lost the phone to a stranger.

In her words:

“I went on a date with this guy in Ibadan but we ended up at Agodi Gate Police Station. We met on Twitter, he had asked me out and I was hoping we would date after we meet, but it ended in tears. I love taking pictures, people around me know me very well for that. That day, I took pictures with my iPhone 8+ but I wasn’t feeling them, I asked him to snap me with his iPhone 13 Pro which he did. I collected his phone to seethe pictures he took but I didn’t like them as well. I asked the girl behind me if she could help me take some pictures at the staircase since she’s a girl and she will know the perfect angles.”

“I was still trying to arrange my legs when I noticed that the girl had disappeared with his iPhone 13 Pro. I ran inside to check if she went in but she was nowhere to be found. You need to see how this guy was sweating profusely, I knew I was in soup. After looking for the girl for over an hour, this guy dragged me to the police station. I was made to sign an agreement to pay him half of the phone price and I had to make part payment before I was released. Funny how something was telling me not to go out at all that day. I just finished paying last week.”