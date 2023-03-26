Lady narrates encounter after replying mother who body shamed her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian lady shares her experience at the hands of her mother, who repeatedly body-shamed her until she had the courage to respond one day.

A Twitter user named @TheShilly took to the platform to describe how her mother frequently made fun of her for being overweight. She decided to refute her claim and put her in her place.

The lady observed that she interrupted her mother for the first time by stating that she is not fat and, if she is, she is not as fat as her mother.

“My mom body shamed me by calling me FAT! I wanted to do my own back so I responded with “I am not as fat as you” Big mistake! Her husband replied with ‘At least she is fat in her husband’s house, not her father’s house’ My chest is paining me,” she wrote.

