Lady narrates encounter after replying mother who body shamed her

“My mom body shamed me by calling me FAT! I wanted to do my own back so I responded with “I am not as fat as you” Big mistake! Her husband replied with ‘At least she is fat in her husband’s house, not her father’s house’ My chest is paining me,” she wrote.