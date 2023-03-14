Lady raises alarm after DJ at a club switched to gospel music

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has posted a video on social media showing how the Dj in a club switched from secular to gospel and she didn’t know how to feel about it. 

She confessed that despite loving Jesus so much, she didn’t know how to feel about gospel songs being played at the club. 

In her words:

“I love Jesus more than anything but I don’t know how to feel about this”

The comments were full of so many reactions from Netizens. Some of which read:

viviecool :

“That’s disrespectful to God and to the religion. I don’t like things like that.”

emperorharmani:

“Everyone commenting…. There no special place to praise God”

zels_fashion:

“I understand the feeling, I enjoy it a lot when Dj switch to Gosple songs”

See full video here: 

