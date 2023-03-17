Lady rejoices as man her parents tried forcing her to marry defrauds them

A Nigerian woman has used social media to celebrate a fraud event that she should’ve been upset about.

The young lady who goes by the Twitter handle @doitlikejuls claimed that her family had brought a potential husband to her that she did not like and that they wanted to force her to wed him in an arranged marriage.

She did not reveal the amount, but there was an unexpected turn in the events when the man conned her parents out of money for their company.

She urged everyone to join her in expressing gratitude for what transpired, saying that it was almost like a gift in disguise.

@doitlikejuls wrote; “Help me praise the lord, the guy my dads people brought for me to marry by force has scammed them of business money. What God cannot do doesn’t exist fr.”

See the post: