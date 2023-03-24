Lady reveals what she did to date who arrived without a car

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A lady identified as RatedRestrictid on Twitter has revealed how her date didn’t know she owned a car and ordered an Uber ride for her.

She narrated that she didn’t want the guy to feel bad or embarrassed that she actually drove her own car to the date, so she was quiet and allowed him drop her off with the Uber ride. 

In her words:

“This guy asked me out on a date and I met him there. When we were about to leave he ordered an Uber. I didn’t want to make him feel bad so I left in the Uber with him. He dropped me off at mine and left so l ordered bolt back to the where we had our date and drove my car home”

