Lady shares how she discovered her pastor husband of 10 years had another wife in his hometown

“This was me October 3 years ago after I discovered the so called man of God I got married to has been legally married in his home town with kids. And he lived a fake life with me for 10 good years. A pastor that disflowered me on our wedding night. Hummmmmmm and still had the guts to keep his past from me. Thank God for exposing him. I had been the one sustaining d family while he refused to work said God called him. Singles pls shine your eyes well. Before marriage, prayer is good but make investigations well on who u are spending the rest of ur life with. See ehn, this man ruined my dreams, visions, talents, gifts but thank God I came out alive”