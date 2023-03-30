TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Lady shares how she discovered her pastor husband of 10 years had another wife in his hometown

By Ezie Innocent

A lady married to clergyman for ten years discovers to her shock that he has been leading a double life with his secret second wife in his hometown.

The lady revealed that 3 years ago, the man she was married to had been leaving a fake life.

She revealed that when they were married, it had been her sustaining their marriage while her husband refused to work, saying that he’s a man of God.

However, she later discovered that the man was legally married in his hometown with kids.

She advised ladies to conduct thorough investigation on the man they’re getting married to.

Read her narration below:

“This was me October 3 years ago after I discovered the so called man of God I got married to has been legally married in his home town with kids. And he lived a fake life with me for 10 good years. A pastor that disflowered me on our wedding night. Hummmmmmm and still had the guts to keep his past from me. Thank God for exposing him. I had been the one sustaining d family while he refused to work said God called him. Singles pls shine your eyes well. Before marriage, prayer is good but make investigations well on who u are spending the rest of ur life with. See ehn, this man ruined my dreams, visions, talents, gifts but thank God I came out alive”

