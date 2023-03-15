Lagos school sends JSS2 student home for having Peter Obi sticker on her bag

A pupil at Odomola Junior Secondary School in Epe, Lagos State, was sent home for showing up to class with a bag carrying a poster of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party.

Due to her alleged violation of the directives that the Lagos state government reportedly gave schools in the state, the JSS2 student known as Barinada Marvelous was given an exit form to leave the school.

An anonymous school source who posted a picture of the exit form revealed this information.

The principal of Odomola Junior Secondary School reportedly instructed Marvelous to campaign for Obi at home because it is “against the wish of Lagosians,” according to the post.

The source said; “Can you imagine one of our members daughter was sent out of school because she has Peter Obi sticker on her bag and an exit form was given to her in Epe”

The school administrator’s action drew conflicting responses; some believed there should be consequences, while others believed it was wrong to permit students to bring political decals to class.

@MargaretUfeli reacted; The matter is real, the signature is that of the principal and am in Epe too, the father told me

@maaziakuchie; Lagos is gradually losing its aura, and what makes it special. Lagosians are allowing APC gangs give it a bad name.

@oladayovincent; Haa my generation..we just believe everything we see online hook and sinker, no due diligence… nobody actually cared to know if this is propaganda..why can’t we just ask someone to go the school, find out and escalate this matter on all platforms if it were to b true

@RealChris_ng; Will that child be safe after this?? Just asking because anyone willing to do this to a child can’t be trusted with children

@nkechi_first; It seems reasonable that students should avoid wearing or bringing items that display political affiliations at school. Where I live, a similar policy is in place regarding football. Students are prohibited from wearing or bringing items that represent football clubs to school