Late Alaafin’s estranged wife, Queen Ola jubilates as she becomes a certified Interior Designer

Queen Ola, the estranged wife of the late Alaafin has celebrated achieving her 2023 major goal.

The mother of three took to her social media page to reveal that she bagged a degree in interior design.

Although, she revealed that it hasn’t been easy as she had to juggle school and work.

Despite everything she was able to overcome the stress of it all to bag the degree and is now a Certified Interior Designer.

The socialite voiced how ecstatic she feels at having smashed her number one goal for the year 2023.

She wrote:

“Another 1.

Now a CERTIFIED INTERIOR DESIGNER.

Combining school, business, and taking care of the kids is not easy but I did it.

3 months course.

I crashed my number 1 goal for 2023.

Alhamdulilah….”