“Leave us alone to enjoy our honeymoon in peace” – 60-year-old man accused of marrying underage speaks

By Ezie Innocent

Mr Aminu Danmaliki, the 60-year-old man who made the news for reportedly marrying an 11-year-old has finally opened up on their union.

According to the man, contrary to news being peddled, his wife is 21 years and she wasn’t forced to wed him.

He revealed that she made her decision to marry him and he loves her; he has told critics to leave him and his wife to enjoy their honeymoon in peace.

The man wrote:

“My recent marriage with Sakina has generated a lot of tension and unfounded allegations that I married an underage girl some suggesting she is 11 years old and that she was forced to marry me. That is untrue. The Wedding Video went viral.

“We decided to keep mute but was advised to state the true facts, here it is: My beloved wife is 21 years old she made her own choice of me as her husband and I loved her too.

“I hope the blackmailers and doubting Thomas’s (sic) will see the reality in this picture and leave us alone to enjoy our honeymoon.”

