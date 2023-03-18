Madman eats sacrifice dropped at polling unit to scare off voters in Lagos (Video)

A video that surfaced online and doused the tension captures a madman eating the sacrifice that was placed at a polling unit.

The calabash containing an animal sacrifice was strategically dropped at a polling unit in Grace land estate Ajah, Lagos state.

It was apparently dropped by unknown persons overnight and when voters trooped out to cast their ballot, they saw the fetish substance.

But as though supernatural forces were at play, a mentally unstable man sat comfortably on the floor and started eating the food in the calabash.

Actress, Kate Henshaw shared the clip and captioned; “See what happened to one of their sacrifices at a polling unit. Who hungry no care whether na sacrifice or not. E no CORNcen am.”

Watch the video below: