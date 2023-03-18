TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Young man uses winnings from sports betting to buy Benz

“Stop putting your mouth in women’s private, it’s the cause of…

“My boyfriend of 4 years introduced me to his…

Madman eats sacrifice dropped at polling unit to scare off voters in Lagos (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A video that surfaced online and doused the tension captures a madman eating the sacrifice that was placed at a polling unit.

The calabash containing an animal sacrifice was strategically dropped at a polling unit in Grace land estate Ajah, Lagos state.

It was apparently dropped by unknown persons overnight and when voters trooped out to cast their ballot, they saw the fetish substance.

But as though supernatural forces were at play, a mentally unstable man sat comfortably on the floor and started eating the food in the calabash.

Actress, Kate Henshaw shared the clip and captioned; “See what happened to one of their sacrifices at a polling unit. Who hungry no care whether na sacrifice or not. E no CORNcen am.”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Young man uses winnings from sports betting to buy Benz

“Stop putting your mouth in women’s private, it’s the cause of your problem” –…

“My boyfriend of 4 years introduced me to his boyfriend” –…

Side Chic accosts her sugar daddy at event, reveals in front of his wife that…

Young man recounts how his dad’s best friend began dating his mum after…

School dropout customises his Lamborghini plate number with “No Degree”

Youth pastor caught rocking stripper at Lagos strip club (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

What Can Turmeric Do For You?

Madman eats sacrifice dropped at polling unit to scare off voters in Lagos…

The Growing Popularity of Sports Betting in Africa: A Comprehensive Look at the…

Even the gods want better life – Reactions as Yoruba deity is spotted…

Man arrested for selling his 9-month-old son to three buyers at different…

Political thugs attack Chioma Akpotha at her polling unit with knives and…

Trending video: INEC officials insist on not uploading results from polling unit

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More