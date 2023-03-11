TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A man named Tayo has shared a horrifying experience of how he was beaten up by soldiers and locked up after he tried to blackmail his ex.

He had lied that he would release her nude pictures while demanding for 200k from her. In his words:

“My ex found out I was texting another lady on Instagram and ended our 4-year relationship. A month after, I told her I had her nude pictures and threatened to release them if she doesn’t send me 200k. She begged me and told me she would bring it in cash. I was glad because I was thinking we would smash too. That’s how I saw 2 black Maria vehicles parked outside my gate with about 8 soldiers in them.”

“They dragged me out of my apartment and gave me correct beating inside the compound. They took me along and I spent 3 weeks in a cell. They had my phone with them throughout so I couldn’t call anyone for help. They later told me it was because I threatened her. I didn’t even have her nude pictures in the first place.”

