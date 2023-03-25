Man celebrates cash out victory over cheating girlfriend

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A man identified as Gospel has come to celebrate his cash-out after his girlfriend cheated on him and ended their relationship.

He narrated that during their relationship, they deposited six thousand naira monthly into a joint account and agreed that anytime either of them cheats, the other person gets to walk away with the money. 

He wrote:

“1 got #204,000 because my girlfriend cheated on me. When our relationship started we deposited a monthly #6000 each into a joint account during relationship and made a policy that whoever gets cheated on, will walk away with all the money. That is Heartbreak Insurance Fund (HIF).”

They labeled the money, Heartbreak Insurance Fund (HIF) and the money was meant to pacify whoever was cheated on in the relationship.

