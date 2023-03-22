Man celebrates his mum for bagging degree at 44 and emerging best graduating student

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A young man who goes by the name Deolu has turned to social media to extol the virtues of his intelligent mother and her unwavering commitment to achieving her life’s objectives.

He disclosed that she started a bachelor’s degree program when she was in her thirties and finished it when she was 44.

She finished as the best in her class, according to the son with the Twitter handle @_deoluwaa, and she was the oldest student in her class.

He responded to a tweet from @Zoyablooms that read, “Y’all, please tell the class the times your mother has done things (not related to being a mother) that stood out to you.” He shared the story in response to the tweet.

Deolu said that his mother earned a 4.2 cumulative grade point average to win the prize for finest graduating student and continued on to complete her master’s degree when she was 51 years old.

Started a Bsc program at 43/44 years (oldest in her class). Graduated top of her class (CGPA- 4.2/5 or so). Finished masters at 51,” he wrote.

See the post:

