Man kidnaps fiancé’s father for refusing to marry him

Entertainment
By Shalom

A 35 year old man identified as Ifeanyi has told a story of how his fiancé broke his heart because of his height and how he retaliated. 

He narrated that his fiancé was also short and so she said she didn’t want to give birth to dwarves. For this reason, he kidnapped her father. 

In his words: 

“I was already engaged with Tinu before she told me she wasn’t interested anymore because of my height. We started dating at 100 level in the university, I proposed 7 years later and she said yes. Only for me to wake up to a long message from her telling me that the marriage cannot work because we are both short and she doesn’t want to give birth to dwarves. After begging her for so long, she refused to change her mind.” 

“The following week, I entered Mushin to pick two hefty boys and gave them lOk each to help me k*dap her father. They took him to an unknown location before I called the family to demand a ransom of 10 million naira. That was money for the gifts, time wasted, heartbreak, and the shame she brought upon me. I ended up collecting 5 million naira which wasn’t bad actually.”

