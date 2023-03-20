Man loses N4m winnings after sports betting firm refused to let him withdraw

A Nigerian Twitter user described how, but for a sports betting platform’s strict nipped policy, his pal would have been floating in millions.

The individual allegedly earned N4 million and attempted to withdraw it, but the business forbade him from doing so.

The narrator claims that this occurred last week, but as of this week, only N20,000 remained.

The money in his account is thought to have been used to continue wagering, and everything vanished after the betting site failed to release his winnings for a week.

The Twitter post reads; ”My guy won 4m last week.. dem no allows am withdraw am

Fast forward to today, money don remain 20k 😂’‘

In reaction, @____shegn said; If I win and not allowed to withdraw I go log out, that their juju no fit catch me. Most times I tried withdrawing and it wasn’t going through I jus log out till next day 😂

@spoilt4you; don’t want me to withdraw my Thursday win of 70k plus. And yesterday I wan 53k plus. I have like 100k plus there yet I can’t draw. And I won’t use it to play any game. They are mad. They must give me my money.