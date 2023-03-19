TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Family finally buries pastor after leaving body in mortuary for 2…

Man shares video of ‘Lekki big boys’ sleeping in one hotel room

Lady rejoices as man her parents tried forcing her to marry…

Man shares video of ‘Lekki big boys’ sleeping in one hotel room

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man has exposed the lifestyle of his friends, who carry themselves around pretending to be self-made millionaires, shutting down pricey locations in the city during the day.

He struggled mightily to contain his laughter as he shared a video of all the guys sleeping in a single hotel room after a long day of work.

There were about seven men in the room with one lady. The majority of the group shared a small bed, with the female dozing at one end while others lounged on the floor.

READ ALSO

Side Chic accosts her sugar daddy at event, reveals in front…

Lady humiliates boyfriend, collects phone and belt she…

Although netizens have wondered how such number of people were allowed to sleep in a single room.

Watch the video below:

Check out some reactions gathered from netizens below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Family finally buries pastor after leaving body in mortuary for 2 years waiting…

Man shares video of ‘Lekki big boys’ sleeping in one hotel room

Lady rejoices as man her parents tried forcing her to marry defrauds them

Political thugs attack Chioma Akpotha at her polling unit with knives and…

Music star, Wizkid takes delivery of his new Maybach

Mum scolds daughter who revealed that Portable is her dream man (Funny video)

I look out for talent, luck when signing artistes – Don Jazzy

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“My blessings start and end with my boys” – Regina Daniels celebrates…

Man shares video of ‘Lekki big boys’ sleeping in one hotel room

Electoral violence: We do not have police in Nigeria – Falz, Mr P express…

Wizkid is using Davido’s absence to shine – Nigerian man (Video)

Music star, Wizkid takes delivery of his new Maybach

“Hope the ‘Obidiots’ believe now that Lagos belongs to the Yorubas” – MC…

I look out for talent, luck when signing artistes – Don Jazzy

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More