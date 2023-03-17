Man uses N400,000 for house rent to play bet and lost (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian man got into trouble after betting on sports with money that was provided to him.

He obtained N400,000 that someone wished to use to pay rent on a house, and he made the decision to use that person’s funds to wager on sports.

He lost the entire sum of money he had hoped to use to earn more than N6 million because the events did not go as he had hoped.

Watch the video below:

jordanthewolfszn commented; 400k and e no play 2 odds, good for am

chimobex; Them don first beat am before granting him interview 😂

emtee_richiez; I know him from Offa na gas e Dey fill before … 🤔

_fife_han_mmy; 400k 😳and you didn’t play correct score , two to come for over 4 big odd

miss_salo; Some people’s mentor😂😂

badboiflow; Nah why under bridge dey 😂

relent1esss; He lose, No be omo offa. But If he win now na Omo olalomi ..interviewer 1 – 0 Sodiki.

